Man pleads guilty in road rage shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man charged in road rage shooting that injured a young boy pleaded guilty Friday.

Tylin Atkinson admitted that he opened fire at an SUV in October last year.

A 4-year-old boy riding in the Chevy Tahoe was hit and rushed to the hospital.

One of the bullets damaged his liver and kidney, fractured a rib and broke a vertebrae.

The boy has since recovered. Atkinson faces anywhere from 11 to nearly 30 years in prison for the shooting.

He’ll be back in court later this month.

LATEST STORIES: