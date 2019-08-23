Man pleads guilty in road rage shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man charged in road rage shooting that injured a young boy pleaded guilty Friday.
Tylin Atkinson admitted that he opened fire at an SUV in October last year.
A 4-year-old boy riding in the Chevy Tahoe was hit and rushed to the hospital.
One of the bullets damaged his liver and kidney, fractured a rib and broke a vertebrae.
The boy has since recovered. Atkinson faces anywhere from 11 to nearly 30 years in prison for the shooting.
He’ll be back in court later this month.
