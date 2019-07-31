Breaking News
One person dead in Sedgwick County industrial accident

Man charged in shooting that killed McConnell Airman

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Markeithen McClaine (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old man was charged in a shooting that killed a McConnell Airman.

The shooting happened during a disturbance at a party Saturday at Horizons East Apartments on North Rock Road.

Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, 20, of Spartanburg, S.C., died in the shooting. Three others were also wounded and taken to the hospital. After the shooting, police arrested Markeithen McClaine.

On Wednesday, McClaine made his first court appearance in Sedgwick County. He was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

His next court appearance is set for August 15 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather