Man charged in shooting that killed McConnell Airman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old man was charged in a shooting that killed a McConnell Airman.

The shooting happened during a disturbance at a party Saturday at Horizons East Apartments on North Rock Road.

Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, 20, of Spartanburg, S.C., died in the shooting. Three others were also wounded and taken to the hospital. After the shooting, police arrested Markeithen McClaine.

On Wednesday, McClaine made his first court appearance in Sedgwick County. He was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. His bond has been set at $500,000.

His next court appearance is set for August 15 at 2 p.m.