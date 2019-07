TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has been charged in for the shooting death of a Washburn football player and injuring another.

Charges have been filed against 18-year-old Francisco Alejandro Mendez in connection with the April shooting that killed Dwane Simmons.

He faces several charges including first degree murder.

On April 28, Mendez shot the Washburn football player and his teammate, Corey Ballentine.

Ballentine suffered non-life threatening injuries.