Man charged with $127,100 fraud involving COVID-19 aid

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege a Manhattan man defrauded a Wichita bank out of $127,100 in COVID-19 aid. Clifford Townsend has been charged with two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a bank and two counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors say he claimed on an application for Paycheck Protection Program money that his business had 15 employees. In reality, the company, Global Network Corp., did not have any employees.

Townsend allegedly used about $27,000 of the money to buy a BMW and wired $80,000 into a brokerage account in the name of the business. Townsend’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories