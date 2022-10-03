WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thirty-eight-year-old Julian Gonzalez, of Newton, has been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder, among other charges, after crashing into and stabbing another driver in west Wichita on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Gonzalez was charged with:

Attempted murder in the 1st degree

Aggravated battery

Two counts of aggravated battery

Two counts of aggravated endangering a child

Criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Gonzalez intentionally ran into another car near the intersection of West St. and Murdock. The other car had a 30-year-old man, who was the driver, a 28-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

Police say witnesses told them Gonzalez got out of his car and began breaking the windows of the other car with nunchucks.

The 30-year-old man got out of the car and began helping the woman and children get out. Police say that is when Gonzalez began stabbing the 30-year-old man.

Police say two citizens played a vital role by putting themselves in harm’s way to stop Gonzalez and protect the victim. Officers say a woman used her vehicle to drive toward Gonzalez resulting in him “disengaging.”

Another witness was carrying a concealed firearm. Police say the witness held Gonzalez at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Other witnesses stepped in and provided first aid to the 30-year-old man.

“I’ll tell you that one citizen at least took off their belt and a shirt and were applying tourniquets,” Lt. Jason Waite, WPD, said. “So, citizens of Wichita stepped up tonight, really helped the police department out and probably saved this guy’s life, honestly.”

Police said the stabbing victim had serious injuries. The woman also had minor cuts from exiting the wrecked car. The two victims and Gonzalez were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gonzalez is being held at the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond.