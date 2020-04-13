WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man made his first court appearance Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of his girlfriend and her daughter
Daniel Lopez, 25, is charged with capital murder, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault.
During a welfare check on March 30, officers found Mickayla Sorell, 24, and her daughter, Natalie, 8, shot to death in a home in the 4400 block of South Walnut.
Lopez was named a suspect a day later. He was arrested April 10.
His bond on the capital murder case is one-million dollars. He was also charged with two probation violations. The cases are from 2017 and 2018. His bond on each of the probation violations is $250,000.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man charged with capital murder in deaths of girlfriend and daughter
- Walmart customers can now use SNAP benefits with Grocery Pickup
- US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new virus
- White House coronavirus task force plans Monday briefing
- Governor and KDHE news conference highlights unemployment problems and coronavirus testing