Man charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of 19-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The suspect accused of killing another man at a Wichita club faced a judge in Sedgwick County Court.

On Wednesday, Terrance Johnson was charged with first-degree murder among other charges.

Police say Johnson got into a fight with another man at the 511 Club in Wichita on Dec. 2 around 3 a.m. when he fired several shots. One of Johnson’s bullets struck and killed 19-year-old Sonya Brown.

Johnson was located and arrested last week in Warr Acres, Oklahoma.

Johnson’s bond is set at $500,000. He is due back in court on January 16th.

