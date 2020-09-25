Man charged with first-degree murder in deadly west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Christian L. Wohlford, 22, was charged Friday with one count of murder in the first degree, one count of attempted robbery, one count of attempted murder in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by felon.

Wohlford was arrested on Tuesday following a deadly shooting in west Wichita when police found 42-year-old Jeremy Hutchens with a gunshot wound inside of a car. Hutchens was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was inside the car at the time of the shooting, she was shot at but not hurt.

Image courtesy of Sedgwick County Courthouse

Wichita police said their investigation revealed Hutchens met Wohlford for a property transaction when a fight broke out. Wohlford allegedly shot at Hutchens. Police said Wohlford had past felony convictions and was on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections at the time of the shooting incident.

LATEST POSTS: