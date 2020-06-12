Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed radio personality Don Hall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Charges have been filed Friday in the April 29 car crash that killed Don Hall — a popular Wichita radio personality. 

On Friday, a judge charged 43-year-old Ray Watkins with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police say that Ray Watkins ran a red light, hitting Hall’s car. 

Watkins will be back in court next Thursday.

