Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed radio personality Don Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-47 Monday, which clarifies that in the event an appointee to the Court of Appeals does not receive Senate consent, the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will forward an additional nominee for the Governor’s consideration. That nominee will be selected from the applicants for the same vacancy and will be considered along with the two remaining nominees already submitted for that vacancy.

“As Governor, I have committed to using a fair, open process for selecting judges based on merit,” Kelly said. “While I was disappointed that members of the Senate rejected a qualified appointee, I was encouraged by near universal response from Kansas’ law community condemning their actions and rallying in support of Carl Folsom. I take Court of Appeals appointments seriously, and I will continue to do everything I can to make sure we have the best and brightest serving Kansans on the bench.”