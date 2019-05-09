Man charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery in downtown YMCA case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Keith Magoon, 31, was charged in Sedgwick County Court with one count of rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery on Monday.

Last Wednesday, May 8, around 8:20 p.m., police responded to the downtown YMCA at 402 North Market. Three teenage girls, ages 16 through 17, told police that a man sexually assaulted them.

Officers responded and arrested Magoon without incident.

“The females reported being sexually assaulted by Magoon while in the pool area,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “They did not know each other.”

Magoon is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Sedgwick County Jail. His next court appearance is set for May 30.

The downtown YMCA sent KSN this statement after the incident: