Man charged with rape at YMCA in court for preliminary hearing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 31-year-old man charged with rape at the downtown YMCA in Wichita is in court for a preliminary hearing.

Back in May, police arrested Keith Magoon. He was charged with one count of rape and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Investigators say Magoon assaulted three teenage girls in the pool area while there were other people around.

In court, the victims recounted what happened that day. They claim Magoon was playing a game of keep away with a wristwatch with them when he began grabbing them. One witness says she was groped several times. A second witness cried telling her story to a judge.

A judge will decide if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to a trial.

