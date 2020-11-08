Man charged with shooting teens he thought stole Trump signs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been charged with shooting three teenagers he believed stole Donald Trump campaign signs. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Robert Sinner, 39, turned himself in to police Saturday. Sinner is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the Oct. 31 incident in Topeka. One of the teenagers has been charged with aggravated assault because prosecutors say Jose Garcia tried to hit Sinner with the car he was driving. Police have said the shooting happened after Sinner confronted the teens because he believed they had previously stolen Trump campaign signs.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories