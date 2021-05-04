Man convicted of Kansas Jewish community shootings dies in prison

FILE – In this April 24, 2014 file photo, Frazier Glenn Cross, who is also known as Frazier Glenn Miller, looks around after being wheeled into court in Olathe, Kan. (AP Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr., 80, an avowed anti-Semite who shot three people to death at Overland Park Jewish sites in 2014, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Cross was sentenced to death for capital murder. He was also found guilty of attempted murder, assault, and firearms convictions. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since November of 2015.

Cross, also known as Frazier Glenn Miller, was asking the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, saying he should not have been allowed to represent himself at trial.

Cross said he shot the victims because he wanted to kill Jews. His victims were all Christian.

The cause of his death is pending an autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was due to natural causes. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.