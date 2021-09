WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash early Friday sent one man to the hospital. It happened after midnight on the city’s south side on Seneca near 41st Street.

Police said a 21-year-old man lost control of his car, jumped the curb, and hit a light pole.

He was trapped until emergency crews were able to free him. He was transported in critical condition to the hospital.

A passenger inside was not seriously hurt. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.