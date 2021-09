Wichita, Kan (KSNW) – Wichita Police say that a 29-year-old man suffered critical injuries following a motorcycle accident in north Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN News that the accident occurred in the 2200 block of west 21st Street North about 8 p.m.

Police say that the operator lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near 21st Street North and Woodland Avenue.