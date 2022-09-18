WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been critically injured in a hit and run involving an ATV Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of a hit and run near the intersection of S. Fern St & W. 31st St S Saturday night.

Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound on Fern St collided with a car driving westbound on 31st St S.

The driver of the ATV was taken in critical condition to a local hospital. Police say he is expected to survive.

The driver of the car kept going.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Nowadays, a lot of people have cameras on their homes, ring doorbells, that type of thing,” said WPD Sgt. Howard Miller. “Officers are speaking with people in the neighborhood to see if they heard anything or witnessed anything.”

