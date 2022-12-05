Rescuers respond to a car crash south of Arkansas City, Kansas, on the morning of Dec. 5, 2022. (Courtesy Arkansas City, KS Fire/EMS Department)

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning.

The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash.

The crash was in the 32,000 block of U.S. 77, between Arkansas City and the Oklahoma state line.

The Arkansas City fire chief says it appears the victim, a 38-year-old man from Ponca City, was headed north on the highway when the car crashed and rolled.

First responders stabilized the car and got the man out. The fire chief said the victim had “life-threatening injuries.” He was first taken to South Central Medical Center in Arkansas City, then transferred to Wesley Medical Center.

The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.