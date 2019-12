WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old man was critically injured in a workplace accident in west Wichita Thursday morning.

It happened in the 1600 block of South Hoover just after 8 a.m. at Donham Recycling Facility.

Police tell KSN News the man was dismantling a dock lift when he was struck by spring. It caused injuries to his head.

The man was transported to an area hospital.

