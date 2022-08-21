WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

Wichita police say they received a call around 1 a.m. for the report of a cutting in the 1200 block of N Broadway.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say they found a man with cuts to his forehead and left wrist. He had waited two hours to call and tried to bandage his wounds himself.

Not knowing how much blood the man had lost, he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. There he received staples and stitches, according to police.

The WPD says the man was uncooperative, and therefore the identity of the suspect is not known at this time. Police do say the incident is not random, and that he knew the woman.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.