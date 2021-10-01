Man dead, 4 injured in Kansas crash caused by a cardboard box

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A northeast Kansas man died in a crash Thursday night. It happened in Clay County, about eight miles north of the town of Green.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 51-year-old Kevin L. Dettmer was driving a Dodge Durango when he swerved to avoid a cardboard box. The Durango overcorrected and hit a bridge pillar. Dettmer died following the crash.

A 39-year-old woman and three children, ages 11, 8, and 5, were also inside the SUV and had serious injuries. The woman and one of the children were transported to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.

According to the KHP, no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.