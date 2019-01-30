Man dead after accident in Butler County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) - One man is dead after an accident in Butler County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Rosewood.

Butler County authorities said a truck pulling a skid steer tractor was turning to leave the business when another worker nearby was distracted. He was hit by the trailer and run over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by authorities as 38-year-old Stephen Farmer.



