WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man is dead after being hit by a car in southeast Wichita on Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Lincoln and Sylvan, just west of Edgemoor Street.

Police arrived and found the man in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle had stopped and tried to render aid.

“Witnesses have said that the pedestrian was walking in the roadway. It was hard to see him based on his clothing. Unfortunately, the driver of the other vehicle didn’t see him in time, wasn’t able to get around him and struck him,” Sgt. Michael Lloyd said.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.