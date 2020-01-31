Man dead after crash in Liberal

Live Now
LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a crash in Liberal. The crash happened Friday at the intersection of Tucker Road and U.S. 83, Liberal police said.

A tan 1998 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 67-year-old woman, was westbound on Tucker Road. After stopping at the stop sign, she proceeded across the intersection failing to yield the right of way to a blue 2010 Kenworth, which was southbound on U.S. 38. The driver of the semi, a 30-year-old man, was unable to stop in time and struck the Malibu on the passenger side.

The passenger in the Malibu, a 76-year-old man, had to be extracted from the vehicle. Both occupants of the Malibu were transported by EMS to Southwest Medical Center. The passenger was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center where he died. He hasn’t been identified. The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries.

Both the Liberal Fire Department and the Seward County Fire Department responded to the crash.

