WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in west Wichita early Saturday morning, according to Wichita police.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near Central and I-235.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sage Duran, 29, of Wichita, was driving east at a high rate of speed on Central from Ridge. A pickup truck was coming down the I-235 off-ramp when they started to turn west on Central.

The motorcycle driver ran the red light and crashed into the pickup. It then hit a curb, a street sign and a telephone pole before coming to rest.

Duran died from his injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.