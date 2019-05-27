Man dead after officer-involved shooting in southwest Wichita Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A man is dead following the second officer-involved shooting in a week.

The shooting happened before 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Glenn, near Meridian and Pawnee.

According to police, officers responded to a man firing shots in the area. When police arrived at the scene, the 49-year-old man ran out of the home with a handgun -- continuing to fire shots at officers.

Officers ordered the man to stop, but he did not listen and continued running from officers, police said.

Officers chased the man, until he turned and pointed his gun at officers.

Police said law enforcement fired at the man, killing him at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Officers said two homes were hit by gunfire.

The area will remain closed as the investigation continues. Stay with KSN for updates.