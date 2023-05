WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his 50s is dead following a crash Tuesday morning southeast of Wichita.

It happened at 31st Street South and Webb Road around 6:30 a.m. According to authorities, the man was heading south on Webb Road when his car went out of control. His car hit a tree.

The intersection of 31st Street South and Webb Road is closed as the investigation continues.