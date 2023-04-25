WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead following a shooting in south Wichita. It happened in the 1300 block of S. Edwards, near Harry and Meridian on Monday.

Wichita police found a man, approximately in his 40s, shot inside of a car around 11:20 p.m.

“At this point in time, it is looking as a homicide,” said Sgt. John Bogle, Wichita Police Department. “We’re still up in the air on what the motive might be behind this.”

Police said the vehicle was traced back to a home in the area.

KSN.com expects to learn more about the shooting Tuesday and will have the latest updates in this story.