Man dies after being ejected from semitrailer in southeast Kansas crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after his semitrailer went off the road and crashed in Montgomery County on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol, on Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m., a Volvo semitrailer was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 166 when, for an unknown reason, the semitrailer left the road on the north side and went into the ditch. It continued westbound, crossing over a driveway entrance before tipping over on its right side.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Allan Reed Chism, 67, of Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories