PHILLIPS CO., Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead after being hit by an SUV in northwest Kansas on Friday night, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on 1st Street, just 0.2 miles north of U.S. 36 in Phillips County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 15-year-old driver was heading south on 1st Street in their SUV when they noticed a man walking north in the southbound lane of 1st Street.

KHP said the 15-year-old tried to avoid the man but hit him and then came to a rest in a driveway on the west side of 1st St.

The 72-year-old Phillipsburg man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old did not have any injuries.