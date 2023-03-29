HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has died after being struck by a train in Hutchinson on Friday.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), at 4:14 p.m., they responded to the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a train just west of 2nd Avenue and North Monroe Street.

Upon arrival, HPD said they found a man laying next to the tracks with injuries consistent with someone who has been hit by a train.

EMS arrived and transported the man to a medical center in Hutchinson for treatment. The HPD said the man was later transferred to a medical center in Wichita.

The man, who was identified as 35-year-old Oluwatomisin Elelu, died Monday morning as a result of his injuries.

“Witnesses and video evidence confirmed that Elelu was walking on the tracks prior to being stuck,” the HPD said. “The trainmaster observed Elelu and attempted to stop, but the train could not be stopped in time. No foul play is suspected.”

The accident is under investigation by the HPD and investigators with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad.

The HFD is asking anyone who has information on this case or any criminal activity to please call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2834, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.