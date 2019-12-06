Man dies after car crash southwest of Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash_418937

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old man has died after his car crashed in Sumner County on Thursday.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on K42 about three miles west of Viola.

Chaz Charbonneau, 29, of Milton, was driving a 2001 Acura westbound.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says he lost control of the car. It left the road and overturned twice.

Troopers say Charbonneau was not wearing a seat belt and he was ejected.

He was taken to a Wichita hospital where he died.

The KHP continues to investigate.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories