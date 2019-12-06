Man dies after car crash southwest of Wichita

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old man has died after his car crashed in Sumner County on Thursday.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on K42 about three miles west of Viola.

Chaz Charbonneau, 29, of Milton, was driving a 2001 Acura westbound.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says he lost control of the car. It left the road and overturned twice.

Troopers say Charbonneau was not wearing a seat belt and he was ejected.

He was taken to a Wichita hospital where he died.

The KHP continues to investigate.

LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: