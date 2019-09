BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died after crashing his car in Brown County Wednesday.

It happened west of Fairview around 10:15 a.m. on U.S. 36 at the U.S. 75 Junction.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Michael P. McMillan, 70, of Fairview, was driving east on U.S. 36 and left the road for an unknown reason. KHP said McMillan then hit the U.S. 75 bridge pillar.

McMillan died about an hour after the crash.

