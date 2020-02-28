Man dies after hitting train near Durham

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Ronald Mhyre, 50, of Gypsum died Thursday night after a crash involving a train in Marion County.

The highway patrol report says Mhyre was headed south on K-15 south of Durham at 7 p.m. when he drove into a westbound Union Pacific train. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, and it is not clear what caused the crash.

The KHP is investigating.

