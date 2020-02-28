WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Ronald Mhyre, 50, of Gypsum died Thursday night after a crash involving a train in Marion County.
The highway patrol report says Mhyre was headed south on K-15 south of Durham at 7 p.m. when he drove into a westbound Union Pacific train. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved, and it is not clear what caused the crash.
The KHP is investigating.
LATEST STORIES:
- Exclusive poll shows health care, economy most important issues with S.C. voters ahead of primary
- Man dies after hitting train near Durham
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Fair skies and nice temperatures this weekend
- WVU Campus alert sent out after shots fired
- Kingman teen shot, police say