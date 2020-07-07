Man dies after truck overturns in eastern Kansas

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man died after a truck overturned in Linn County.
The rollover happened Monday on westbound on K-31 Highway just after 3 p.m.
According to the KHP report, a Freightliner truck was westbound on the highway when it left the roadway and overturned.
Kevin T. Loving, 53, of Colony, Kansas, died as a result of the rollover.
