Man dies after trying to stop a runaway pickup in Kansas

ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) — A 61-year-old man died after trying to stop a driverless pickup in northeast Kansas Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened about six miles south of Atchison. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the pickup, hauling a trailer, started moving down a private driveway.

David Richardson, 61, of St. Joseph, Missouri, started to chase after the pickup on foot. At some point, the pickup jackknifed and hit Richardson, killing him.

Another man, Ian Richardson, 34, of St. Joseph, was also at the scene but was not injured.