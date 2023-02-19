WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver of a deadly crash in Winfield late Saturday night fled the scene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of W 33rd Ave and Meadowlark Ln.

The KHP says a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro was headed eastbound on W 33rd Ave when it crossed the centerline and left the roadway to the left. The car then rolled and hit a utility pole.

The KHP says the passenger, identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Morris from Arkansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KHP reports the driver left the scene of the crash.