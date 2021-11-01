Man dies, baby injured in crash in western Kansas

GREELEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Tribune family is mourning after a crash in Greeley County Monday morning. The crash killed a man and seriously injured an infant.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a westbound car with four people was about eight miles east of Tribune when it crossed the centerline of Kansas Highway 96 around 5 a.m. The vehicle went into a ditch, hit a culvert and rolled before landing on its top.

Derek Longsine, 43, of Tribune, was a passenger. He died from his injuries.

An infant, Alivaya Patterson, has serious injuries. Troopers say she was properly secured in a car seat.

Troopers say 20-year-old Arrianna Patterson of Tribune was the driver. She and passenger Shawna Longsine, 44, have minor injuries.

The KHP continues to investigate what caused the crash.

