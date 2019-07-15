Man dies cleaning clogged pond overflow pipe in Saline County

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man has died after his arm was sucked into a pond overflow pipe in rural Kansas.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says deputies responded to a report about a possible drowning just before 2:30 a.m. Monday east of Salina.

The Hays Post reports that 75-year-old Errol Redden, of rural Saline County, had gone out about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to clean a clogged overflow pipe on a pond on his property. When he didn’t return, Redden’s wife called their son to check on him.

Redden’s body was found with his arm sucked into the overflow pipe. Soldan says it appeared that he was unable to free his arm and drowned. The suction in the pipe was so strong that firefighters were called in to remove the body.