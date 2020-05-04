Man dies following crash in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal collision on Sunday as 67-year-old Bruce Reed of Wichita.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a Hyundai Tucson and Chevy Malibu at the intersection of Oliver and 2nd Street.

Reed, a passenger in the Malibu, was transported with critical injuries and pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The drivers of the Tucson and Malibu, both women in their 60s, were transported with minor injuries.

Police said the investigation revealed that the driver of the Tucson was traveling south on Oliver and struck the Malibu, which was traveling west on 2nd Street.

The crash remains under investigation.

