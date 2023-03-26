GRAY CO., Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man has died following a crash with a semi in Gray County on Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m., just two miles west of Ingalls on U.S. 50.

According to KHP, a 44-year-old man from New Mexico was heading west on U.S. 50 when his vehicle veered to the left into oncoming traffic.

A semi was heading east on U.S. 50 and collided with the man’s vehicle.

KHP said the man later died from his injuries and the semi-driver was not hurt.