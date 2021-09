KEARNY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a man died following a crash seven miles northeast of Deerfield.

It happened Thursday near Kearny County Road 130 and Road X. The sheriff’s office located a Jeep that rolled.

The driver was identified as Joseph Earl Seeger-Guebara. The sheriff’s office said Seeger-Guebara was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.

He was transported to Kearny County Hospital where he died from his injuries.