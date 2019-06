MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who died after an ATV accident Tuesday near Milford Lake.

The Geary County Sheriff identified the victim as 48-year-old Mark Jackson, of Milford, Kansas.

Jackson was on his ATV spraying a field of Ava Road just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when it overturned and rolled down an embankment.

Jackson was found pinned under the ATV. Authorities said Jackson died at the scene.