Man dies in Dodge City after crash while fleeing officers

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ford County authorities say a 23-year-old Garden City man has died from injuries he suffered in a crash during a law enforcement pursuit.

Sheriff Bill Carr said Wednesday that Luis Salgado was injured when he was thrown from his vehicle after it rolled on Sunday.

Authorities say Salgado was a suspect in a stabbing in Garden City. The chase began in Gray County, when deputies saw his vehicle near Cimarron on Highway 50.

The chase went into Ford County and Dodge City, and ended when Salgado’s vehicle hit a power pole and rolled several times.

