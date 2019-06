SHERIDAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a fatal car crash in Sheridan County near the city of Selden.

It happened Saturday morning at around 7:45 a.m. when a pick-up truck ran into the side of a semi-trailer truck.

The driver of the pick-up, 70-year-old Daniel Rempel of McCook, Nebraska was killed in the accident.

The truck was a 1938 Chevy which had no seat belts.

The driver of the semi was not injured.