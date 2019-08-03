Man dies in hospital after car crash near Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after a car crash in Sumner county, near Winfield.

It happened last night just before 9 p.m. on highway 160, east of the Arkansas River bridge.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was traveling eastbound at the curves east of the Arkansas River Bridge. As the vehicle drove out of the curve, it crossed the center line of traffic and collided with a semi tractor trailer traveling westbound.

The car driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The driver of the tractor trailer was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

