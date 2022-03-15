WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a 50-year-old man crashed his motorcycle near Lake Afton around 8:20 Monday night.

Layne Eberly of Wichita was the only person involved in the crash. He was riding his bike east on West 39th Street South, also known as MacArthur Road. Investigators say it appears he failed to negotiate a curve as he approached the east entrance of Lake Afton.

The bike went into a ditch then struck a concrete wall and metal gate at the entrance of the lake.

Eberly suffered critical injuries and was taken to a Wichita hospital. He died about an hour later.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said: “No signs of impairment were noted.”