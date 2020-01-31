Man dies in northwest Wichita home that had high levels of carbon monoxide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Investigators are looking into the death of a 72-year-old man.

His body was found in a home in the 2300 block of North Amarado in northwest Wichita around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Police tell KSN that investigators with the Wichita Fire Department and Black Hills Energy found high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in the house.

They have not found the source of the CO. We will let you know when we get an update on the investigation.

LATEST STORIES: