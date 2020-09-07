Man dies in rollover crash in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 24-year-old man from Arlington, Kansas, died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Scott Schoenecker was driving an SUV east in the 22700 block of West Arlington Road. Investigators say he went off the south side of the road and lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV rolled over and Schoenecker was ejected. The sheriff’s office says he was not wearing a seat belt.

Schoenecker died at the scene.

The crash was discovered shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, but investigators believe it happened around 2 a.m.

