Man dies, woman injured in Butler County crash

LEON, Kan. (KSNW) - One man is dead and another woman was seriously injured in a crash. It happened west of Leon on U.S. Route 400 around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, a semi driving eastbound on the highway was turning into Leon Grocery. The driver did not yield to the Ford Escape traveling westbound.

The Escape was driven by an 80-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital. Her passenger, David L. Powell, died at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called in to assist in the investigation.

The Butler County Sheriff said the driver of the semi was tested for DUI. The sheriff wouldn't comment on the results.