WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Winfield Police Department reports that a man drowned overnight near Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield.

According to police, officers were called to check the welfare of a man in the water near the dam around 12:26 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they found a man yelling for help and acting erratically. When officers tried to guide him back to the shore, he swam away. Police then called in Winfield Fire/EMS for assistance. Officers continued to follow the man along the shore to monitor him when police say he went underwater and did not resurface. At that point, officers entered the water and began searching for the man.

When Fire/EMS arrived on the scene, they assisted in the search, and crews were able to locate the man and pull him from the river. He was then transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as Sonesiri Phengsengkham, 42, of Winfield.